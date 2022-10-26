Two individuals extradited to Grundy County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man in Jackson County on October 24th after he allegedly set fire to a car in Grundy County on October 13th. Forty-six-year-old Trevenio Davis was extradited to Grundy County on October 25th.

Davis has been charged with the felonies of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage. He is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 8th. Court documents accuse Davis of tampering with a Mercedes S550, owned and possessed by someone else, by setting fire to it.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett considers Davis to be a prior and persistent offender and punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment in that he was convicted of two or more felonies. He was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court in September 2021 of six counts of delivery of a controlled substance and in June 2017 of two counts of distribution, delivery, or manufacturing of a controlled substance.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of 59-year-old Dalecasi Crisp of Humphreys in Sullivan County on October 25th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. She was extradited to Grundy County on October 25th.

Her original charges were felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as a prior drug offender. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 10th.

Court documents accuse Crisp of possessing methamphetamine in April. She is also accused of possessing smoking pipes with the intent to use them to inhale and introduce into the body a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance.

Court information indicates Crisp pleaded guilty in Sullivan County Circuit Court in June 2019 to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.