Two individuals arrested for felony possession of controlled substance in Chillicothe

Local News June 27, 2023 KTTN News
Chillicothe Police reported the arrest of two individuals on Monday afternoon for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.

At 3:45 PM, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Washington Street, which led to the utilization of Police K-9 Enoch for a free air sniff of the vehicle. The police stated that the investigation concluded with the arrest of one adult male and one adult female.

The male suspect was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center, while the female suspect was transported to the Harrison County Jail. Both individuals were held for 24 hours pending the filing of drug charges in Livingston County Circuit Court.

