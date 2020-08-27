Two in custody after pursuit and manhunt end in Wallace State Park

Local News August 27, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Manhunt Graphic

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports two suspects are in custody after a pursuit that ended in Wallace State Park Wednesday, August 26th, and a manhunt. The suspects were wanted for questioning on alleged resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, and dangerous drugs.

Deputies, the Highway Patrol, and Cameron Police were in the area of 7050 Northwest Jones Road the morning of Thursday, August 27th, as the suspects were on foot and captured by a home owner’s camera. A deputy pilot in the air was also used Thursday, August 27th.

The suspects were described as being in their 20s. The sheriff’s office noted one was considered to be armed. The names of the suspects have not been released.

