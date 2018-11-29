Two in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two area residents Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Treigh Michael Fehring of Cameron has been charged with felony second-degree assault. He was arrested in Harrison County and extradited to Grundy County. His bond is $10,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Fehring of recklessly causing serious physical injury to someone by repeatedly striking the person in the face with closed fists.

Twenty-five-year-old Crystal Lynn Edwards of Trenton has been charged with felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support. Her bond is $6,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Edwards of failing to provide adequate food, clothing, lodging, and medical attention for her minor child for whom she was legally obligated to provide such support and having child support arrearage of $5,693.19.

Both Fehring and Edwards are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 11th.