Two hurt when four-wheeler crashes in Browning

The Highway Patrol reports two persons sustained injuries when a four-wheeler ejected the driver and overturned on top of the passenger in Browning at 12:15 am on Wednesday.

Thirty-four-year-old Angellee Piljerton of Las Vegas, Nevada drove the four-wheeler east on Line Street when it ran off the left side of the road at Route O. The Patrol reports she attempted to make a right turn back onto the street before the vehicle struck a ditch, ejected her, and overturned on top of her passenger, 46-year-old Gina McCormick of Nixa.

An ambulance transported McCormick to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with what the Patrol called moderate injuries. The Patrol called Piljerton’s injuries minor, and emergency medical services treated her at the scene.

Neither the driver nor passenger wore a safety equipment at the time of the accident.

