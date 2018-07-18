Two hurt in I-35 crash north of Cameron

The highway patrol reports two residents of Neosho were injured, one of them seriously when a northbound car traveled off Interstate 35 and struck a tree in Daviess County Tuesday afternoon.

Taken by ambulances to Liberty Hospital were the driver, 63-year-old Gary Richards, and a passenger, 60-year-old Janell Miller. The report listed injuries as serious for the driver and minor for the passenger.

The car was demolished in the accident, just before 4 pm Tuesday, about five miles to the north of Cameron. The report noted the driver was not using a seatbelt while the passenger did have a seatbelt on.

