Two hospitalized after UTV crashes north of Greencastle

Two people were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a UTV overturned north of Greencastle.

The driver, 27-year old Curry Payne of Prairie Village, Kansas, and a passenger, 20-year old Anna Marie White of Grandview, were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

The accident happened five miles north of Greencastle on Indian Creek Road as the westbound UTV ran off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

Damage to the UTV was listed as minor, with the patrol reporting neither occupant was wearing a safety device.

