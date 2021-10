Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center on October 1st reported eight COVID-19 cases had been added since September 29th. That brought the total to 2,326. There were 19 active cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department October 1st confirmed one additional COVID-19 case, raising the total to 1,188. Thirty-one cases were active.

Thirty-six and a half percent of the Sullivan County population had completed vaccination.

