Two Grundy County Ambulance employees terminated from jobs

Two Grundy County Ambulance employees have been terminated from their jobs. Facebook posts indicate Paramedic Jenny Hunter and Emergency Medical Technician Carrie Evans were released on Wednesday.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the Grundy County Commission does not deal with the hiring and firing of ambulance employees. Ambulance Director Sarah Porter says she does not feel comfortable commenting on personnel matters because employee privacy is important to her.

It has been reported for several months that Grundy County Ambulance has been understaffed and hoping to retain current employees and attract new ones.

The Grundy County Commission last month raised the base pay to $14.50 per hour for EMTs and $20 per hour for paramedics. On Tuesday, October 25, the commission raised pay for new hires and part-time EMTs to $14.50 per hour and new hires and part-time paramedics to $20 per hour.