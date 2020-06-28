Two graduates of Missouri State Highway Patrol class assigned to northern Missouri

Local News June 28, 2020 KTTN News
Missouri Highway Patrol Website

Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer Troop H, has announced the assignment of two new troopers to North Missouri.

The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 109th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on June 26, 2020. The new troopers will report for duty on July 13, 2020.

Trooper Byron D. Hahn, of Cameron, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 3, which serves the citizens of Gentry and Harrison counties. Trooper Hahn is a graduate of Cameron High School and attended Missouri Western State University majoring in criminal justice. Trooper Hahn is married to Katherine (O’Donnell) Hahn. Trooper Hahn’s training officer will be Trooper Todd Heintz.

Trooper Aaron M. Maple, of St. Joseph, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 2, which serves the citizens of Nodaway and Worth counties. Trooper Maple is a graduate of Benton High School and attended Missouri Western State University majoring in criminal justice. Trooper Maple’s training officer will be Trooper Jim Farmer.

