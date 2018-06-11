Two from Weatherby hurt after deer strikes motorcycle on Route Z

The highway patrol reports two Weatherby residents were hurt Sunday morning near King City when the motorcycle they were riding was struck in the side by a deer, causing the motorcycle to veer off the road.

The driver, 49-year-old John Baker, and a passenger, 44-year-old Renee Baker were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles east of King City on Route Z as the eastbound motorcycle, after being struck in the side by the deer, went off the right side of the road and came to rest on its side.

The motorcycle was demolished and both riders were wearing safety equipment.

Like this: Like Loading...