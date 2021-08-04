Two from Trenton injured in three-vehicle crash involving Freightliner truck west of Gallatin

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Trenton residents sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident involving a Freightliner truck half of a mile west of Gallatin the morning of August 4th.

The driver of a car, 52-year-old David Collins, and his passenger, 40-year-old April Swank, were taken by emergency medical services to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 35-year-old Marcus Stanley of Miami Gardens, Florida, or the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 19-year-old Citally Salazar of Milan.

The car traveled east, and the other two vehicles were traveling west on Highway 6 before Collins reportedly fell asleep and crossed the road. The car struck the rear axle of the Freightliner and front bumper of the SUV. The truck came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder, the SUV came to rest in the eastbound lane on a bridge, and the car came to rest on the north side of the road.

The car was totaled, moderate damage was reported for the SUV, and the truck received minor damage. The drivers and passenger in the car wore seat belts.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Gallatin Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related