Two from Trenton injured in Sunday afternoon crash

Two Trenton residents were injured Sunday afternoon southwest of Trenton when an eastbound pickup failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the south side of the road where it struck a ditch.

The accident took place at Southwest 20th Street and Route W, some five miles from Trenton. Taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital were the driver, 22-year-old Jonah Newman, and his passenger, a 13-year-old boy. Both received minor injuries in the accident.

Both occupants were using seat belts and vehicle damage was extensive in the accident at 1:40 Sunday afternoon.

