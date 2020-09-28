Two from Trenton injured in Sunday afternoon crash

Local News September 28, 2020 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic

Two Trenton residents were injured Sunday afternoon southwest of Trenton when an eastbound pickup failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the south side of the road where it struck a ditch.

The accident took place at Southwest 20th Street and Route W, some five miles from Trenton. Taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital were the driver, 22-year-old Jonah Newman, and his passenger, a 13-year-old boy. Both received minor injuries in the accident.

Both occupants were using seat belts and vehicle damage was extensive in the accident at 1:40 Sunday afternoon.

Post Views: 357
Share5
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
5 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News