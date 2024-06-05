Two from Trenton injured in Livingston County crash

Share To Your Social Network

A Trenton woman and man were injured in a single-vehicle accident on June 5, 2024, on Highway V at LIV 200 in Livingston County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m.

The incident involved a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Angela M. Lowrey, 51, of Trenton, Missouri. Lowrey was traveling northbound when the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway while navigating a curve. Lowrey overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go off the north side of the road and overturn. The Ford Explorer came to rest on its top, north of Highway V, facing west.

Angela Lowrey sustained moderate injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital.

An occupant of the vehicle, Francis L. Untiedt, 75, also from Trenton, Missouri, suffered moderate injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital by Livingston County Ambulance.

The Ford Explorer sustained extensive damage but was driven from the scene.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

