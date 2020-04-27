A Trenton resident, 40-year-old Gregory Baecht, was arrested Sunday on a parole warrant issued by the Missouri probation and parole.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports Baecht is to be returned to the Department of Corrections. He’s accused of violating terms of his release pertaining to residency and alleged reporting directives and supervision. The original charge for Baecht involved possession of a controlled substance.

Twenty-six-year-old Trenton resident Timothy Persell has been arrested for an alleged probation violation following the filing of a bad check charge in Grundy County. Persell also is accused of failing to report as directed for treatment. A $100 check was issued January 27th to HyVee and written on Citizen’s Bank and Trust where officials say he had no account.

Persell has court appearances May 12th in Associate Circuit Court on the bad check charge and May 14th in Division One of the circuit court on the probation violation. Bond on the violation was set at $5,000 with a ten percent deposit allowed with bond on the check charge at $495.

