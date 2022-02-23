Two from Trenton in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

Local News February 23, 2022 KTTN News
Dan Peters and Jeremiah Burnett booking photos
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents for failure to appear in court.

Thirty-four-year-old Dan Richard Peters Junior was arrested on a capias warrant on February 23rd. His original charge was felony first-degree property damage, stemming from an alleged incident in November 2020. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

Forty-nine-year-old Jeremiah Burnett was arrested on February 22nd and was extradited from the Western Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center. His original charges included the felonies of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, and first-degree property damage. He was also charged with misdemeanor second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Court information shows the charges stem from July 2020. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only.

Peters and Burnett are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 10th.

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.