Two from Trenton hospitalized after motorcycle strikes deer in roadway

The Highway Patrol reports two Trenton residents sustained injuries when their motorcycle struck a deer and they were ejected four miles north of Laredo Saturday night.

Sixty-three-year-old James Ellis drove north on Route V when the motorcycle struck the deer that had entered the road. The motorcycle overturned, slid off the east side of the road before the driver and passenger, 45-year-old Susan Ellis, were ejected.

The passenger’s helmet became dislodged upon striking the ground, and the driver and passenger both came to rest on the east side of the road beside the motorcycle which received moderate damage.

An air ambulance transported Susan Ellis to a hospital with serious injuries, but it was unknown which hospital she was being transported to at the time. An ambulance transported James Ellis to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries.

The Patrol notes both Ellises wore safety equipment at the time of the accident.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Ambulance, and LifeFlight Eagle assisted at the scene.

