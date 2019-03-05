Two from Trenton face multiple counts of receiving stolen property

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents on Monday who worked in concert with each other and face multiple counts of felony receiving stolen property.

Forty-four year old Lois Crouse has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $30,000 cash only. Forty-two-year-old Michael Lynn Wogan has been charged with six counts of receiving stolen property as well as felony second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only. Crouse and Wogan are scheduled for the Associate Division of the circuit court on March 12th.

Court documents accuse Crouse and Wogan of retaining and disposing of a one ounce Gold Eagle Coin and an 1857-s Gold Liberty, each with a value of at least $750, as well as 34 collector coins with a value of at least $750.

Wogan is also accused of retaining and disposing of a Saint Gaudens Coin and 90% silver coins with a value of at least $750 and an 1876 Gold Liberty Coin with a value of at least $750 as well as entering unlawfully into an inhabitable structure at 645 North U. S. Highway 65 for the purpose of committing stealing therein.

Court documents indicate Crouse and Wogan are prior offenders and are punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment.