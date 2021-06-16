Two from Trenton face charges after arrest by Highway Patrol

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Trenton residents arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County on Wednesday night, June 15, face charges.

Online court information indicates 22-year-old Brittany Nicole Roberts and 20-year-old Jalen Kirk Harper have each been charged with the felonies of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Harper also faces felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license, first offense. The bond for Roberts is $5,000 cash only, and Harper’s bond is $7,500 cash only.

Probable cause statements say a Highway Patrol trooper observed a vehicle nearly drive off the road and fail to use a turn signal. Harper was found to be the driver, and a computer check revealed he had a permit that expired in March.

A small baggy of what appeared to be meth and a straw were reportedly under the front passenger seat.

