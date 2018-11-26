Two from Trenton arrested over the weekend

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of 43-year-old Lois Elaine Crouse of Trenton on drug charges.

Crouse was taken into custody on Friday then charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine as well as unlawful possession of various items described as drug paraphernalia. Both counts are felonies.

Bond was set at $20,000 cash with Crouse scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy county circuit court.

Arrested on two counts of alleged probation violation was 33-year-old Justin Brian Hamilton of rural Trenton. He posted bond and is scheduled to be in the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday in Trenton.

Hamilton’s original charge from 2016 was driving a vehicle while his license was revoked or suspended.