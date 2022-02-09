Two from Trenton arrested: One on protection order violation and the other on probation violation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on February 8 of a Trenton resident on a protection order violation and another on a capias warrant on a probation violation.

Forty-four-year-old James Robert Anderson was charged with a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult. His bond is $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 22nd.

Court documents accuse Anderson of knowingly violating the terms and conditions of an order prohibiting him from initiating communication through any manner with an unnamed person. He allegedly violated the order on January 25th by sending multiple text messages to that person.

Forty-year-old Joshua Phillips was extradited from Adair County. He allegedly violated his probation on original charges of felony first-degree domestic assault involving serious physical injury and misdemeanor stealing. He is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 10th.

Court documents accuse Phillips of knowingly causing serious physical injury to someone in December 2019 by striking the person in the face, head, and upper torso with a closed fist. That caused multiple lacerations, bruising, orbital fracture, nasal injury, and internal bleeding for that person. Phillips is also accused of appropriating Doctor Comfort boots with metal leg braces with a value of at least $150, which was property owned by Jon Phillips, without consent in December 2019.

(James Anderson and Joshua Phillips Booking Photo courtesy Trenton Police Department)

