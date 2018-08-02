Two from Trenton arrested on probation violation

Local News August 2, 2018 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Police Department

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton men Wednesday on probation violations.

Forty-two-year-old Mark Romesburg’s alleged violations include drugs, reporting and directives, supervision strategy, and special conditions. His bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety. Romesburg was originally charged with domestic assault.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jonathon Woods’s alleged violations include drugs, reporting and directives, and special conditions. His bond is $15,000 cash only. Woods was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Romesburg and Woods are both scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court August 9th.

Post Views: 551

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News