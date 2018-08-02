Two from Trenton arrested on probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton men Wednesday on probation violations.

Forty-two-year-old Mark Romesburg’s alleged violations include drugs, reporting and directives, supervision strategy, and special conditions. His bond is $15,000 cash or corporate surety. Romesburg was originally charged with domestic assault.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jonathon Woods’s alleged violations include drugs, reporting and directives, and special conditions. His bond is $15,000 cash only. Woods was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Romesburg and Woods are both scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court August 9th.

