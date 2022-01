Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Four Trenton Middle School students placed at the top at the Grundy County Spelling Bee on January 28, which was held at TMS.

The champion was Henry Lasley, second place went to Wyatt Spurgeon, the first alternate is Isaac Bonta, and the second alternate is Graeme Sager.

Lasley and Spurgeon will advance to the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee in Saint Joseph.

