Two from Sedalia, two from Marshall, sentenced for methamphetamine conspiracy

Two Sedalia, Mo., residents and two Marshall, Mo., residents were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Chris Kyle Naylor, 44, and Jasmine Dominique Hagan, 26, both of Sedalia, and James Ray Schull, Jr., 38, and Betty Anne Hern, 32, both of Marshall, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes. Naylor was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Schull was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. Hern was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole. Hagan was sentenced to two years of probation.

Co-defendant Bobby Don Johnson, 44, of Sedalia, has pleaded guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and awaits sentencing.

Naylor, Schull, and Hern each pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Benton and Pettis counties from Jan. 14 to Feb. 10, 2022. Naylor also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Hagan pleaded guilty to using a cell phone to facilitate a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

On Jan. 14, 2022, the Benton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence and seized a total of 138.49 grams of methamphetamine. Johnson, Schull, and Hern were present at the residence. Officers also found a loaded Hi-Point 9mm pistol in a backpack sitting between Schull and Hern. Hern told investigators she purchased the pistol for Schull, her boyfriend because he is a felon and can’t legally own a firearm. A deputy stopped Johnson, who ran from the bedroom into the restroom toward the toilet in an attempt to flush several bags of methamphetamine. Investigators learned that Naylor had sold the methamphetamine to Schull.

On Feb. 10, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Pettis County. Naylor and Hagan were seated in the kitchen of the residence. Officers found a black box on the kitchen table that contained 152.6 grams of methamphetamine. Naylor had a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his coat pocket and $1,200 in cash.

According to court documents, Naylor’s criminal history is extensive and includes three felony drug convictions and a federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Schull has numerous felony convictions for controlled substance offenses.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn. It was investigated by the Benton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Pettis County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Sedalia, Mo., Police Department, the Mid-Missouri Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.