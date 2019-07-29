Two from Princeton injured in Sunday rollover crash

Two Princeton residents were injured in a rollover accident Sunday afternoon four miles east of Princeton.

The driver, 32-year-old Mirlande Hector, and her passenger, 34-year-old Wenchel Dorzin were taken by emergency medical services to the Wright Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The car was westbound when it crossed the center of Highway 136 and drove off the south side where it struck a highway department road sign and mailbox. The car returned to the road, drove off the opposite side and struck an embankment, overturned twice, and came to rest off the north side of the road.

The car was demolished in the 3:30 pm Sunday accident and both occupants were using seat belts.