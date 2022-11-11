Two from out of state arrested in Daviess County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two out-of-state residents were taken into custody Thursday morning in Daviess County.

The highway patrol reports 29-year-old Jeremy White of St. Paul Park, Minnesota was arrested as a fugitive from out of state. White also was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail without bond.

Thirty-three-year-old Madeline George of Yukon, Oklahoma was detained at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail, on a 24-hour investigative hold for alleged hindering prosecution.