Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County.

Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.

The Brookshier sport utility vehicle attempted to turn into a private drive and drove into the path of an eastbound car driven by Oberhauser.

Both vehicles were demolished and all occupants were using seat belts.

Related