Two from northwest missouri escape injury in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

The highway patrol reports two northwest Missouri residents went into the water when their boat overturned at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend.

Fifty-two-year-old Jeff Wilson and 53-year-old Jennifer Wilson, from the Andrew County town of Bolckow, were checked by emergency medical services at the scene and released. The accident happened at about 5 o’clock on Saturday evening.

Officers reported the boat was forced over and into a guidewire due to the wake from another vessel. The boat swamped and overturned causing the two boaters to be submerged into the water.

Assisting the Highway Patrol at the scene was the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.