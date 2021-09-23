Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents of Cameron and Polo are among Missouri Lottery winners whose names were drawn in a contest offering financial incentives to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s the third round of winners announced after confirmations were received by lottery officials. According to the list on the website Be a Missouri VIP, northern Missouri residents winning $10,000 each from this area are Debra Elder of Cameron and Cari Lemon of Polo.

Twenty winners are announced for each of the eight congressional districts in Missouri with twenty winners of $10,000 educational scholarships. None on the newest list are from our listening area.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners in 5 random drawings who will win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account. In total, the state will award 900 individuals throughout the COVID-19 incentive program.

