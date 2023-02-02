Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties.

Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.

On June 30, 2022, Foley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Foley admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties from Sept. 22, 2020, to April 5, 2021. Foley used two residences to store methamphetamine for distribution to his co-conspirators and others. He distributed methamphetamine to multiple customers, including Hensley, from each of these locations.

On July 19, 2022, Hensley pleaded guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Hensley admitted that he purchased between 36 and 48 ounces of methamphetamine from Foley over a six-month period. Hensley also admitted that he distributed methamphetamine to others.

On Feb. 1, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hensley’s residence and seized approximately 59.87 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded Glock handgun, body armor, and $577 in cash.

On April 5, 2021, Foley was asleep in the driver’s seat of a running truck at approximately 2:58 a.m., with a Sig Sauer .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun on his lap. Upon his arrest, officers searched the truck and seized approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine from a thermos, as well as 30 grams of cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, and two additional firearms. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Foley’s property and seized approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine, a machine gun, two firearm suppressors, marijuana, additional firearms, tetrahydrocannabinol wax, THC edibles, ammunition, trail cameras, and drug paraphernalia.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver. It was investigated by the Columbia, Mo., Police Department, the Callaway County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

