Two from Milan hurt in crash on Highway 6

Two Milan residents were injured late Saturday afternoon east of Milan when a sports utility vehicle veered off Highway 6.

The driver, 32-year old Augustin Mukubwa, and a passenger, 40-year old Leon Ilunga, both of Milan, were transported to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened approximately four miles east of Milan on Highway 6 at Route J when the eastbound SUV veered off the left side of the pavement, hit the ditch, and overturned demolishing the vehicle.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

