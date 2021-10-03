Two from Milan arrested on domestic assault and assault charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Milan residents have been charged after police responded Friday afternoon to what Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes described as a domestic disturbance.

Hayes said Milan police went to the 200 block of North State Street where the couple had been in a verbal and physical altercation. After an investigation, 36-year old Rodolfo Hernandez of 245 North State Street and 31-year old Romina Diaz of 414 East Spring Street both were arrested.

Hernandez is charged with felony second-degree domestic assault, his bond was set at $5,000, cash only. Ms. Diaz is charged with felony third-degree assault/special victim. She’s also accused of misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop. Her bond was set at $1,500 cash only.

Chief Hayes said Ms. Diaz was accused of spitting on one of the arresting officers.

Hernandez and Diaz were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

