Two from Macon injured in Highway 63 rollover crash

A rollover accident occurred on Highway 63, about half a mile south of Route J, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on January 29, 2024. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by Zachary R. Von Thun, 37, of Macon, Missouri, traveled off the roadway and overturned.

Zachary R. Von Thun and his passenger, Gregory A. Von Thun, 61, also from Macon, sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. They were transported by Randolph County Ambulance to Moberly Regional for treatment.

The Mercury Grand Marquis suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Prathers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Randolph County Ambulance in responding to the incident.

