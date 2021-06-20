Two from Macon injured in crash west of Atlanta

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Macon residents were hurt in the collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle on Route J in northern Macon County.

The driver of the pickup, 20-year old Nikolus Hulett, was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV, 27-year old Lindsey Rhoades, was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday evening on Route J, four miles west of Atlanta, as the pickup was westbound and the SUV was traveling east. Upon colliding, the pickup overturned, ejecting Hulett from the vehicle.

Both vehicles were demolished, and neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

