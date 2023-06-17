Two from Kirksville injured after motorcycle strikes deer on Highway 6, one airlifted to Columbia

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Kirksville residents sustained injuries when a motorcycle hit a deer two miles west of Brashear on Friday night, June 16th.

The Highway Patrol reports driver 31-year-old Adam Lewis received serious injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. The passenger, 23-year-old Kelsey Laws, received moderate injuries and was transferred by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The motorcycle traveled west on Highway 6 before striking the deer.

Moderate damage was reported to the motorcycle and Lewis was wearing safety gear, while Laws did not.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

