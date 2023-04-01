Two from Jefferson City die in crash on Highway 13 south of Polo

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Jefferson City residents died as the result of a two-vehicle crash, approximately two miles south of Polo, on Friday morning, March 31st.

The driver of a car, 23-year-old Zemriya Bright, and her passenger, 23-year-old Ezra Schnieders, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell County Coroner. The coroner transported the bodies to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No injuries were reported for the driver of a pickup truck, 30-year-old Derrick Stith of Hamilton.

The car traveled north on Highway 13 before it reportedly lost control, slid sideways into southbound traffic, and was struck by the southbound pickup. The car came to rest on the west side of the road, and the truck came to rest on the road.

Both drivers and passenger in the car wore seat belts.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

Zemriya Bright and Ezra Schnieders are the first traffic fatalities in Caldwell County in 2023 that were investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

