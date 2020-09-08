Two from Iowa life-flighted after motorcycle strikes deer on Highway 139 near Humphreys

Local News September 8, 2020September 8, 2020 John Anthony
Motorcycle Crash

Two people from southern Iowa were occupants of a motorcycle that struck a deer Monday night nearly two miles to the south of Humphreys.

The Highway 139 accident resulted in moderate injuries for the driver, 65 year old Kevin Whisler of Centerville and for a passenger, 61 year old Vicky Strickler of Moravia, Iowa.

Whisler and Strickler were flown by medical helicopter (Air Evac and Life Flight Eagle) to the University Hospital in Columbia.

Neither occupant was said to be using a safety device. Minor damage was noted to the motorcycle when it struck the deer and then traveled off the right side of Highway 139 after 9 o’clock Monday night.

John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.