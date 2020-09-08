Two from Iowa life-flighted after motorcycle strikes deer on Highway 139 near Humphreys

Two people from southern Iowa were occupants of a motorcycle that struck a deer Monday night nearly two miles to the south of Humphreys.

The Highway 139 accident resulted in moderate injuries for the driver, 65 year old Kevin Whisler of Centerville and for a passenger, 61 year old Vicky Strickler of Moravia, Iowa.

Whisler and Strickler were flown by medical helicopter (Air Evac and Life Flight Eagle) to the University Hospital in Columbia.

Neither occupant was said to be using a safety device. Minor damage was noted to the motorcycle when it struck the deer and then traveled off the right side of Highway 139 after 9 o’clock Monday night.

