Two from Iowa injured when car strikes deer on I-35

Two people from Iowa were injured Sunday night in a car versus deer accident six miles south of Bethany.

The highway patrol reported injuries as moderate for the driver, 22-year-old Conner Pietsch of Huxley and his passenger, 22-year-old Marissa Johnson of Carlisle. Both individuals planned to seek their own medical attention.

The car was northbound on Interstate 35 when a deer ran into the path of the vehicle, striking the windshield and the driver’s side windows causing extensive damage to the car in the accident at 8:40 Sunday night.