Two from Iowa injured in ATV crash northeast of Albany

Two Iowa residents were hurt northeast of Albany when an all-terrain vehicle overturned on a country road.

The driver, 70-year old Howard Patterson of Nevada, Iowa, was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany with serious injuries. A 12-year old Ankeny, Iowa boy, who was a passenger on the ATV, also was taken to the medical center in Albany with minor injuries.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon approximately three miles northeast of Albany as the ATV was Eastbound on 305th Street. Patterson failed to negotiate a curve, the machine went off the road and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels.

Damage was listed as moderate and both occupants were wearing safety equipment.

