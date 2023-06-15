Two from Green City injured in crash on Highway 6

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Green City residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a sports utility vehicle three miles west of Reger on Wednesday morning, June 14th.

The passengers, 38-year-old Elena Nickel and a 16-year-old girl were taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. No injuries were reported for the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Green City.

The SUV traveled west on Highway 6 before it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

The vehicle received moderate damage and all occupants wore seat belts during the crash.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash. The patrol does not release the names of individuals under 18 years of age.

