Two from Galt charged arrested on drug offenses

Two individuals from Galt, arrested on Saturday, are facing drug charges in Grundy County.

Scott Blozvich and Christi Sims, both of whom are 49 years old, have been charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor stemming from a law enforcement investigation last Friday.

One felony is for alleged possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine. The other count is for alleged unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine or methamphetamine. The misdemeanor is a separate count of possession of drug paraphernalia listed as smoking pipes and a grinder.

Bond for each defendant is $15,000 and both are scheduled to appear Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.