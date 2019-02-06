Two from Gallatin hurt in crash on icy Highway 6

The Highway Patrol reports two Gallatin residents sustained injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle sliding on ice and overturning one-half of a mile east of Altamont Wednesday morning.

The driver, 31-year-old Kayla Mowre and passenger 39-year-old Christopher Mowre, were transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The Patrol reports Kayla’s injuries as serious and Christopher’s as moderate.

The SUV traveled west on Highway 6 when it began to slide on ice, crossed the center line, ran off the road, and traveled down an embankment before rolling over once. The SUV came to rest on its wheels against a tree and was totaled.

The Mowres wore seatbelts at the time of the crash. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Daviess County Fire assisted at the scene.