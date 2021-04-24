Two from Chillicothe injured when big rig strikes SUV on Highway 65

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Two Chillicothe residents sustained injuries when a Peterbilt truck struck a sports utility vehicle in Carroll County on Friday night, April 23rd.

Emergency medical services transported the driver of the SUV, James Nauman, and passenger 59-year-old April Nauman, to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the other driver, 39-year-old Scott Hall of Halfway.

Both vehicles traveled south on Highway 65, south of Route WW before the SUV slowed to turn left. The truck crossed the center of the road into the northbound lanes to avoid a collision with the SUV. The truck struck the SUV, running off the left side of the road. The truck then hit an embankment and lost a partial amount of its towed load.

Both vehicles were totaled, and both drivers and passengers wore seat belts.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

