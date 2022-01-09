Two from Chillicothe injured in crash on Highway 152

Local News January 9, 2022
Accident-Crash graphic
Two Chillicothe men were injured Thursday, January 6, 2022, in an accident on Highway 152 in Platte County.

The highway patrol reports they were passengers in a pickup driven by 40-year-old Jeffery Gillespie of Chillicothe who wasn’t hurt. Taken to the Liberty Hospital were 51-year-old Gary Karnes and 61-year-old Buddy Ewing, both of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed their injuries as minor.

The pickup with a trailer in the rear was eastbound on Highway 152 at Northwest Hampton Road. An eastbound car, driven by 48-year-old Kelly Rottinghaus of Platte City, struck the rear trailer bumper.

All occupants were using seat belts. Damage ranged from minor to moderate.

