Two from Chillicothe injured in crash on Highway 152

Two Chillicothe men were injured Thursday, January 6, 2022, in an accident on Highway 152 in Platte County.

The highway patrol reports they were passengers in a pickup driven by 40-year-old Jeffery Gillespie of Chillicothe who wasn’t hurt. Taken to the Liberty Hospital were 51-year-old Gary Karnes and 61-year-old Buddy Ewing, both of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed their injuries as minor.

The pickup with a trailer in the rear was eastbound on Highway 152 at Northwest Hampton Road. An eastbound car, driven by 48-year-old Kelly Rottinghaus of Platte City, struck the rear trailer bumper.

All occupants were using seat belts. Damage ranged from minor to moderate.