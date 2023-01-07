Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection

Local News January 7, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Accident-Crash graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th.

Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment.

One of the vehicles reportedly was turning westbound on Highway 190, and the other vehicle was southbound on Washington Street.

Both vehicles had only one occupant. The Chillicothe Police Department did not release the names of those involved in the accident.

Post Views: 580
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.