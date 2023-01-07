Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th.

Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment.

One of the vehicles reportedly was turning westbound on Highway 190, and the other vehicle was southbound on Washington Street.

Both vehicles had only one occupant. The Chillicothe Police Department did not release the names of those involved in the accident.

Related