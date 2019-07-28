Two from Chillicothe hurt in Friday crash; driver arrested on DWI allegation

The Highway Patrol reports two Chillicothe residents sustained injuries as the result of a minivan striking a guardrail seven miles west of Chillicothe on Friday night with the driver later arrested.

An air ambulance transported passenger 33-year-old Aaron Sannipoli to Truman Medical Center of Kansas City with serious injuries. Emergency medical services transported 57-year-old Marie Osborn to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe with moderate injuries.

The minivan traveled east on Route N before it traveled off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail. The vehicle rotated 180 degrees and came to rest in the middle of Route N facing south, totaled.

The Patrol arrested Osborn on allegations of driving while intoxicated—alcohol with serious physical injury, no seat belt, failure to affix plate, and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. She was released for medical treatment.

A crash report says it is unknown if Sannipoli wore a seat belt and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Patrol at the scene of the crash.