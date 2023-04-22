Two from Chillicothe arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, four children placed into protective custody

Local News April 21, 2023April 21, 2023 KTTN News
Child Endangerment
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Two Chillicothe residents have been charged in Livingston County with four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk.

Forty-eight-year-old Benjamin Williams and 39-year-old Nicole Koch, both of 903 Woodward Street, each have a bond of $7,500 cash only.

In addition, Williams is charged with first-degree harassment and Koch is charged with resisting or Interfering with an arrest of a felony.

Chillicothe police officers report that on Thursday morning a search warrant was served in the 900 block of Woodward Street and forced entry to the residence was made after a male refused entry. Police arrested two adults and took four young children into protective custody due to cramped and unsanitary living conditions, including a lice infestation.

Animals were removed from the home by animal control before there was condemnation by code enforcement. Police report the children are now safe.

Post Views: 116
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.