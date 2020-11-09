Two from Carrollton injured in head-on crash on Highway 65; driver arrested on drug offenses

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

Two residents of Carrollton were injured early Sunday evening when two vehicles met head-on in a crash on Highway 65 in Carroll County. One driver also was arrested.

Twenty-six-year-old Brandon McDowell received serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to the Truman Medical Center while 39-year-old Mary Albert, received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

A trooper reported McDowell was using a safety device while Albert was not.

The highway patrol accused Brandon McDowell of possession of a controlled substance listed as prescription narcotics; possession of methamphetamine; and alleged unlawful use of a weapon. He was released for medical treatment.

