Two from Carrollton, including five year old girl, injured in crash on Highway 65

Local News December 27, 2022December 27, 2022 John Anthony
Accident-Crash graphic
Two Carrollton residents were taken to a hospital following an accident Monday night on Highway 65 in rural Carroll County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 31-year-old Jamie Humphrey and for a five-year girl. Both were taken by EMS to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The sport utility vehicle with the Carrollton residents struck the rear of another vehicle which was driven by 21-year-old Matthew Johnson of Anoka, Minnesota. He wasn’t hurt.

All persons were using safety restraints. The Carrollton SUV was demolished. The Minnesota vehicle sustained extensive damage.

