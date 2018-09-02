Two from Cameron hurt in Highway 36 crash

The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron residents sustained minor injuries when one sports utility vehicle pulled into the path of another in Stewartsville Friday afternoon.

Twenty-five-year-old Amanda Fox of Stewartsville was making a left turn from Route K onto westbound U. S. Highway 36 when she reportedly pulled into the path of 32-year-old Kerra Spicer of Cameron. Fox’s SUV received moderate damage, and Spicer’s had extensive damage. The Patrol notes both SUVs were removed prior to officers arrival.

Emergency medical services transported Spicer and her passenger 55-year-old Loree Spicer of Cameron to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Fox did not sustain any injuries.

All involved in the crash wore seatbelts at the time of the accident.